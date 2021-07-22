Pokémon TCG Announces New Rayquaza & Noivern Decks

The Pokémon TCG has announced three new products focused on the competitive aspect of the trading card game coming this October. These new products continue the current V Battle Deck series, which takes the classic concept of theme decks and updates them with a new Black Star Promo. The new products include the Rayquaza V Battle Deck, the Noivern V Battle Deck, and the Rayquaza vs. Noivern V Battle Deck.

Here's what the Pokémon TCG had to say about these upcoming V Battle Decks:

The new V Battle Decks star Dragon-type Pokémon Rayquaza and Noivern. This release follows the introduction of Dragon-type Pokémon in the Sword & Shield Series of the Pokémon TCG with the Sword & Shield—Evolving Skies expansion. Each V Battle Deck provides everything a Trainer needs to play the Pokémon TCG, including a standard 60-card deck, three reference cards, rules booklet, playmat, damage counters, a large metallic coin, deck box, and Quick Guide to help Trainers learn winning strategies. In addition, Trainers will be able to pick up the V Battle Deck—Rayquaza vs. Noivern bundle version, which offers two ready-to-play decks and accessories so they can easily battle family and friends. The V Battle Deck—Rayquaza vs. Noivern bundle comes with eight additional Trainer cards, including two foil cards.

The combined Rayquaza vs. Noivern V Battle Deck features the same exact two Black Star Promos of Rayquaza and Noivern as the solo decks, with the foil card likely being a holo version of a Trainer from an expansion where that same card only comes non-holo. For example, May's Victini vs. Gardevoir V Battle Deck had a holo version of the Professor's Research card from Shining Fates.

These decks are the only place where the Rayquaza V and Noivern V promo cards can be found. There are similar Rayquaza V and Noivern V cards set to appear in August 2021's upcoming expansion Sword & Shield: Evolving Skies, but they will not have the same artwork as these two cards.

All three of these new Pokémon TCG products will be available on October 8, 2021.