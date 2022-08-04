Pokémon TCG Announces Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box

Part of the fun of reporting on Pokémon TCG sets in Japan is that we get an idea of the cards that will later come to English-language collectors way ahead of time. Earlier this summer, we covered the release of the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss set that will partly inspire the English-language Sword & Shield – Lost Origin expansion releasing in September 2022. In association with Lost Abyss, the Pokémon TCG Japan released two special decks featuring Zeraora and Deoxys where each Pokémon received a V, a VSTAR, and a VMAX. Now, we can confirm how these cards will be released in English. Today, we're looking at the Pokémon TCG Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box. This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022 for $29.99. The Zeraora V will also be released in the October 2022 V Battle Decks. It will be the same exact card from the Battle Box.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the second half of 2022:

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin pre-release events: Featuring Build & Battle Boxes with four booster packs and four available SWSH Black Star Promos, one random selection in each box.

Heavy Hitters Premium Collection: This box features fourteen booster packs along with reprinted cards featuring Lucario V, Tyranitar V, a holo Lucario, and a holo Tyranitar from previous sets. This product does not feature any exclusive SWSH Black Star Promos. Prices have not yet been announced. Releasing September 1st.

Holiday Calendar Box: This box features eight promo cards, new SWSH fun packs, six booster packs, and more. We do not currently have information on the promo cards. Releasing September 1st.

Trick or Trade BOOster Packs: This $14.99 bundle will include 40 mini booster packs featuring cards from previous sets stamped with a Pikachu Pumpkin. This is intended as a means to give children low-cost packs on Halloween. Releasing September 1st.

Sword & Shield – Lost Origin Set Drop: Featuring booster packs, booster boxes, booster bundles, Elite Trainer Boxes, three-pack blisters, and single-pack blisters. Releasing September 9th.

Infernape V V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a card, its jumbo version, and four packs. Infernape V is a SWSH Black Star Promo exclusive to this box. Releasing September 9th.

Origin Forme Dialga Premium Collection & Origin Forme Palkia Premium Collection: These $39.99 boxes will feature a Full Art V and VSTAR Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia, respectively. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. These will each have six booster packs. Releasing October 7th.

Zeraora VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Zeraora V, Zeraora VMAX, and Zeraora VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

Deoxys VMAX & VSTAR Battle Box: This will include four booster packs three SWSH Black Star Promos: Deoxys V, Deoxys VMAX, and Deoxys VSTAR. It will be released on October 14th, 2022, for $29.99.

Virizion V box: Retailing for $19.99, this will be a normal V box with a Virizion V, its jumbo version, and four packs. It also includes a reprint of Keldeo from Astral Radiance with no changes to the art. Releasing October 14th.

October 2022 V Battle Decks: Two will be released for $14.99 each, respectively, featuring the same Vs from the Deoxys & Zeraora Battle Box products. Releasing October 14th.

An as-of-yet untitled Ultra-Premium Collection: Retailing for approximately $120, this collection will feature three "etched foil special art cards" as a V, VMAX, and VSTAR. It will also include sixteen booster packs, a coin, sleeves, and more. The last time we saw an Ultra-Premium Collection was the highly coveted Celebrations UPC, which ended up going for exorbitantly high prices in the secondary market. Before that, the only other times we saw Ultra Premium Collections were for SWSH Zacian and Zamazenta Gold Ultra-Premium Collection, as well as the Shiny Rayquaza-themed UPC for the special set Hidden Fates. Releasing October 2022.

Giratina V, Rotom V, and Gallade V Tins: These $24.99 tins will feature five booster packs and one Pokémon-V exclusive to the tin featuring either Origin Forme Giratina, Rotom, or Gallade. Each of these are brand new SWSH Black Star Promos. Releasing Fall 2022.