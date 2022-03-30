Pokémon TCG Battle Academy Returns For The Sword & Shield Era

A new way to learn that Pokémon TCG is here. The Pokémon Company International has released the an updated version of of the Pokémon TCG: Battle Academy which includes gameplay made for the Sword & Shield era. Including guaranteed Pokémon-V and decks already in playing order, this new version of the game is in-line with the current gameplay, making it easier than ever to learn how to play the competitive Trading Card Game.

The Pokémon Company International writes:

Battle Academy (2022) is an updated board game adaptation of the best-selling Pokémon TCG, which makes it easy and fun for the whole family to learn the classic tabletop game, and comes after the original version was awarded Game of the Year at The Toy Association's 2021 Toy of the Year Awards. The new version introduces the Pokémon V gameplay mechanic and an updated lineup of fan-favorite Pokémon, including Pikachu, Eevee and Cinderace. Each Battle Academy (2022) product comes with everything needed to master the basics of the Pokémon TCG — including a two-player game board, three 60-card decks, tutorial guides and gameplay accessories — making it an ideal activity for family and friends.

This is more of a game for families and new players rather than collectors, but collectors eager to open packs certainly have a lot of opportunities to do so coming soon. Upcoming releases include:

Now in stores as of March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. Pikachu V Box 2022: Includes four booster pack, a new Pikachu V SWSH Black Star Promo, and a galaxy foil Mimikyu reprint.

April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko V-UNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V. Previously thought to be the same cards as featured in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it has since been revealed that these will be SWSH Black Star Promos. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. Boltund V Box: A Boltund V SWSH Black Star Promo, a holographic version of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and four booster packs.

Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more. May 27th: Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Kleavor VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Kleavor V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs.

