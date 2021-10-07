Pokémon TCG: Celebrations Opening: Deluxe Pin Collection

Tomorrow, the Pokémon TCG will release its landmark 25th Anniversary expansion, Celebrations. Celebrations pays homage to 25 years of this incredible hobby with 25 all holo cards featuring iconic Pokémon from the past and present of the franchise. This set also features the Classic Collection subset, which consists of 25 reprints of iconic cards from every time period of the Pokémon TCG, including cards from Base Set all the way up to the Sun & Moon era. I am thrilled to tell you that the Pokémon Company reached out to me with a celebratory box for the occasion in exchange for an honest review of the set. Starting today, I will open every product sent and give you my take. This time, let's open a Deluxe Pin Collection.

This is another one where I was taken off guard by how much I loved something… non-card. Generally, I'm lukewarm when it comes to extras. I won't toss enamel pins that come in Pokémon TCG boxes but let me be clear: I'm here for the packs, baby boy. However, like the Pikachu figure in my earlier opening, I was stunned by the pin here. This Pikachu pin contains a magnet that allows the clouds on the top to swing to the bottom. Using this, your pin can either be Flying Pikachu or Surfing Pikachu. This… is the best pin ever created. I can't believe I'm more hyped for this pin than I am the beautiful Zacian Lv.X, which is a top-tier promo, but the pin is just that cool.

This box includes:

the pin and the promo I mentioned

4 packs of Celebrations

1 Chilling Reign

1 Vivid Voltage

The hits continue! I cracked all of the Celebrations packs and while I ended up with fewer pulls here than the other boxes, I was pleased to get another Base Set Venusaur reprint in the Classic Collection. I can confidently say here that the pull rates are incredible. I've pulled multiple Classic Collection chase cards multiple times. Now, have I pulled the Base Set Charizard from the Classic Collection or the Shiny Mew Gold Card from the main Pokémon TCG: Celebrations set? No. Those seem very rare. However, now that I'm deep into the set, I'm continuously pulling cards that justify the price point of these products.