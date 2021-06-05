Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes Hit Shelves

Today, we get a peek into the next major Pokémon TCG set. Official tournament game stores can sell Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Build & Battle Boxes starting today, January 5th.

Here's what you'll get in a Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign Build & Battle Box:

The Prerelease format allows you to construct and compete with a 40-card deck with four Prize cards set aside at the start of play. It's a perfect opportunity to dive into the expansion by playing some quick matches and begin developing strategies ahead of the expansion's release. Each Build & Battle Box includes a 23-card Evolution pack featuring key cards from current and prior sets, including one of four unique foil promo cards. You also get four Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield—Chilling Reign booster packs and a deck-building tip sheet.

You can find participating retailers here.

Chilling Reign will be the largest set of Pokémon TCG's current Sword & Shield era when Secret Rares are taken into account. Some of the most desirable cards in the set are the Alternate Art cards, including the Alternate Art Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, Galarian Moltres, Zeraora, Galarian Slowking, Calyrex V, and VMAX in both of its forms, and the Blaziken VMAX Secret Rare.

The set will release for all non-tournament official game stores and chain retailers on June 18th. Products will include booster packs, booster boxes, blister packs, two Elite Trainer Boxes (one featuring Ice Rider Calyrex and another featuring Shadow Rider Calyrex), and more.

For a taste of this upcoming Pokémon TCG set, be sure to follow my product opening series. So far, I've opened and reviewed:

For those able to get the Build & Battle Boxes this weekend, remember that there are four different promos to collect and that the promo you'll get in each box is entirely random.