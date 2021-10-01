Pokémon TCG Countdown: One Week Until Celebrations

The countdown begins! We are now one week away from the release of Pokémon TCG's 25th-Anniversary set, Celebrations. Celebrations will be released in waves, with the first wave of products coming out next Friday, October 8th, 2021. Unlike main expansions, Celebrations is a special set like Shining Fates and Champion's Path that can only be acquired through special branded products rather than booster boxes and packs. These products all include SWSH Black Star Promos that feature new Pokémon using classic card mechanics like Dark Pokémon, Light Pokémon, Prime, Lv.X, and more. The actual set of Celebrations will include an all holographic 25-card main set and a 25-card reprint set featuring classic cards with a unique holo pattern.

One of the most interesting aspects of the Celebrations release is that two of the most popular boxes, the Dark Sylveon V and the Lance's Charizard V collection, will get various releases. The main release will be in four-pack Celebrations collection boxes which come with two additional non-Celebrations booster packs of the Pokémon TCG. Now, we have seen reports that the Dark Sylveon V and the Lance's Charizard V promo cards will also appear in:

Dark Sylveon V and the Lance's Charizard V tins: There has been no details on these but PokeBeach has confirmed that there will be releases of this product in Celebrations-branded tins. These are theorized to be store-exclusive but a partner store has yet to be revealed.

Gamestop Exclusive: The Pokémon TCG – Celebrations V Memories collection will include both the Dark Sylveon V and the Lance's Charizard V cards in one single box. This version of the product will include six Celebrations packs, a Sylveon pin, a Charizard coin, an oversized Lance's Charizard V, both cards in standard size, and two additional non-Celebrations booster packs from other Pokémon TCG sets.

One week remains until the release of Pokémon TCG – Celebrations.