Pokémon TCG Countdown: Six Days Until Celebrations

There are only six days until the Pokémon TCG releases its 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations. This all-holo set comes in booster packs with four cards that are only available through special Celebrations-branded products. The set will not be available through booster packs and booster boxes like a main Sword & Shield-branded expansion. The set itself has 25 cards as well as a subset of reprints which also has 25 cards.

The Pokémon TCG has now revealed the full Celebrations list through the digital platform, PTCGO. The set will include the following cards.

Main Pokémon TCG – Celebrations set

Ho-Oh Reshiram Kyogre Palkia Pikachu Base Set Full Art Flying Pikachu V Flying Pikachu VMAX Surfing Pikachu V Surfing Pikachu VMAX Zekrom Mew Xerneas Cosmog Cosmoem Lunala Zacian V Groudon Zamazenta V Yveltal Dialga Solgaleo Lugia Professor's Research Professor's Research Full Art Shiny Mew Gold

Classic Collection Subset

These cards retain the number from their original Pokémon TCG set, so they do not have a subset number.

Blastoise from Base Set

Charizard from Base Set

Venusaur from Base Set

Imposter Professor Oak from Base Set

Dark Gyarados from Team Rocket

Here Comes Team Rocket! from Team Rocket

Rocket's Zapdos from Gym Challenge

_____'s Pikachu (Birthday Pikachu) from WOTC Black Star Promos

Cleffa from Neo Genesis

Shining Magikarp from Neo Revelation

Rocket's Admin from EX Team Rocket Returns

Mew ex from EX Legend Maker

Gardevoir ex Delta Species from EX Dragon Frontiers

Umbreon Star from POP Series 5

Claydol from Diamond & Pearl – Great Encounters

Luxray G Lv.X from Platinum – Rising Rivals

Garchomp C Lv.X from Platinum – Supreme Victors

Donphan Prime from HeartGold SoulSilver

Reshiram Full Art from Black & White

Zekrom Full Art from Black & White

Mewtwo EX from Black & White – Next Destinies

Xerneas EX from XY

M Rayquaza EX EX from XY – Roaring Skies

Tapu Lele GX from Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising

Six days until the release of Pokémon TCG – Celebrations.