Pokémon TCG Countdown: Six Days Until Celebrations

There are only six days until the Pokémon TCG releases its 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations. This all-holo set comes in booster packs with four cards that are only available through special Celebrations-branded products. The set will not be available through booster packs and booster boxes like a main Sword & Shield-branded expansion. The set itself has 25 cards as well as a subset of reprints which also has 25 cards.

Celebrations cards. Credit: Pokémon TCG
The Pokémon TCG has now revealed the full Celebrations list through the digital platform, PTCGO. The set will include the following cards.

Main Pokémon TCG – Celebrations set

  1. Ho-Oh
  2. Reshiram
  3. Kyogre
  4. Palkia
  5. Pikachu Base Set Full Art
  6. Flying Pikachu V
  7. Flying Pikachu VMAX
  8. Surfing Pikachu V
  9. Surfing Pikachu VMAX
  10. Zekrom
  11. Mew
  12. Xerneas
  13. Cosmog
  14. Cosmoem
  15. Lunala
  16. Zacian V
  17. Groudon
  18. Zamazenta V
  19. Yveltal
  20. Dialga
  21. Solgaleo
  22. Lugia
  23. Professor's Research
  24. Professor's Research Full Art
  25. Shiny Mew Gold

Classic Collection Subset

These cards retain the number from their original Pokémon TCG set, so they do not have a subset number.

  • Blastoise from Base Set
  • Charizard from Base Set
  • Venusaur from Base Set
  • Imposter Professor Oak from Base Set
  • Dark Gyarados from Team Rocket
  • Here Comes Team Rocket! from Team Rocket
  • Rocket's Zapdos from Gym Challenge
  • _____'s Pikachu (Birthday Pikachu) from WOTC Black Star Promos
  • Cleffa from Neo Genesis
  • Shining Magikarp from Neo Revelation
  • Rocket's Admin from EX Team Rocket Returns
  • Mew ex from EX Legend Maker
  • Gardevoir ex Delta Species from EX Dragon Frontiers
  • Umbreon Star from POP Series 5
  • Claydol from Diamond & Pearl – Great Encounters
  • Luxray G Lv.X from Platinum – Rising Rivals
  • Garchomp C Lv.X from Platinum – Supreme Victors
  • Donphan Prime from HeartGold SoulSilver
  • Reshiram Full Art from Black & White
  • Zekrom Full Art from Black & White
  • Mewtwo EX from Black & White – Next Destinies
  • Xerneas EX from XY
  • M Rayquaza EX EX from XY – Roaring Skies
  • Tapu Lele GX from Sun & Moon – Guardians Rising

Six days until the release of Pokémon TCG – Celebrations.

