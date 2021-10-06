Pokémon TCG Countdown: Two Days Until Celebrations

There are only two days until the Pokémon TCG releases its 25th Anniversary set, Celebrations. This all-holo set comes in booster packs with four cards that are only available through special Celebrations-branded products. The set will not be available through booster packs and booster boxes like a main Sword & Shield-branded expansion. The set itself has 25 cards as well as a subset of reprints which also has 25 cards.

Now that I've broken down the cards that I consider to be the best pulls from Pokémon TCG: Celebrations, both the main set and the Classic Collection subset, let's take a look at some of the best promo cards. These are all SWSH Black Star Promos, so some collectors may sort them with that ongoing set rather than their Celebrations cards. I personally find it fun to build a binder with every era's Black Star Promos.

Pikachu VMAX: This card can be found along with Pikachu V in the Celebrations Premium Figure Collection: Pikachu VMAX. This Pikachu VMAX was a bit of a mystery before it was announced to be in this product, as this artwork was released in Japan for almost a full year. The lack of an English equivalent drove up the value of that card. Finally, we'll be able to get it.

Lance's Charizard V: Oh boy, a Charizard promo. That alone will drive this up past MSRP with many sellers and will make it hard to find. This appears in Celebrations Collection – Lance's Charizard V and Celebrations Special Collection – V Memories. It blends the classic Gym Heroes/Challenge "Trainer's Pokémon" idea with the current V Mechanic.

Dark Sylveon V: This card is also in its own Celebrations Collection – Dark Sylveon V and the Celebrations Special Collection – V Memories. It can be found in the Celebrations Tin: Dark Sylveon V as well. This card blends the Dark Pokémon idea from Team Rocket and Neo sets with the current V mechanic.

Mimikyu Delta Species: This card, which has a beautiful gold foil border, can be found along with Light Toxtricity and Hydreigon C in the Celebrations Collector Chest.

Pikachu V-UNION: Finally, this set of four cards that merges to make a single image can be found in the, you guessed it, Celebrations Collection – Pikachu V-UNION.

Which are your favorites of the Celebrations promos?

Tw0 days until Pokémon TCG – Celebrations is released.