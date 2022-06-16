Pokémon TCG Crossover Event Begins In Pokémon GO

Today, the Pokémon TCG crossover event begins in Pokémon GO. This event will build hype for the upcoming expansion releasing from the Pokémon Trading Card Game on July 1st, 2022. Let's see what kind of gameplay content this tie-in event will bring.

Here's what is happening in the Pokémon TCG Crossover Event in Pokémon GO:

New species release: Wimpod, a new Bug/Water-type from Alola. It evolves into Golisopod. It will take 400 Wimpod Candy to evolve Wimpod to Golisopod. Yep, they with full Magikarp with this one.

Shiny Meltan returns: Meltan will be Shiny-capable once again in Pokémon GO. Trainers will be able to Shiny hunt Meltan by obtaining and running Mystery Boxes. Mystery Boxes can be obtained by sending a Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon HOME or to Nintendo Switch titles Let's Go, Pikachu! or Let's Go, Eevee!

Sun & Moon action: Lunatone and Solrock will spawn worldwide.

Wild spawns: Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Squirtle, Wartortle, Alolan Rattata, TCG Hat Pikachu, Slowpoke, Magikarp, Eevee, Spinarak, Natu, Aipom, Numel, Bidoof, Pidov, and Wimpod. Onix, Chansey, Snorlax, Dragonite, and Slaking will be rare spawns.

Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Squirtle, Wartortle, Alolan Rattata, TCG Hat Pikachu, Slowpoke, Magikarp, Eevee, Spinarak, Natu, Aipom, Numel, Bidoof, Pidov, and Wimpod. Onix, Chansey, Snorlax, Dragonite, and Slaking will be rare spawns. Collection Challenges: There will be six Collection Challenged themed around species that are featured in cards in the upcoming Pokémon TCG set. These will lead to encounters with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Meltan. Then, three more C0llection Challenges will be introduced on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 10 AM with additional encounters featuring the evolved Kanto Starters.

There will be six Collection Challenged themed around species that are featured in cards in the upcoming Pokémon TCG set. These will lead to encounters with Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, and Meltan. Then, three more C0llection Challenges will be introduced on Thursday, June 23rd, 2022 at 10 AM with additional encounters featuring the evolved Kanto Starters. Raids: Tier One: Chansey, Larvitar, Timburr, Wimpod Tier Three: Alolan Exeggutor, Snorlax, Dragonite, Slaking Tier Five: Mewtwo Mega Raids: Mega Venusaur, Mega Charizard, Mega Blastoise



Best of luck and stay tuned for raid guides and more right here at Bleeding Cool.