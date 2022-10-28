Pokémon TCG Early Opening: Silver Tempest Elite Trainer Box

The time has come, Pokémon TCG fans, for some Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest openings. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is the next official Pokémon TCG expansion, and this Alolan Vulpix and Lugia-themed set is notable in that it is the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. This set will hit shelves on November 11th, 2022, just two weeks from now… which means that pre-release events start tomorrow, October 29th, 2022. Today, we get to crack open an Elite Trainer Box of this new Pokémon TCG expansion, ahead of the street date. Thanks to The Pokémon Company International for this opening, which is just the second of many upcoming Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest openings coming to Bleeding Cool. Let's get into it.

Elite Trainer Boxes are often a sealed collector's dream due to their beautiful design. Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest is no exception, with Alolan Vulpix, a fan-favorite, featured on the box as well as the sleeves and dividers. There were a lot of options with this set's focus on Lugia and the new Regis as well, but going with Alolan Vulpix, an unevolved form, was a good move that makes this set unique.

Elite Trainer Boxes come with eight packs, sleeves, dividers, dice, damage markets, and a booklet. The booklet includes an entire expansion checklist which is quite handy for those looking to scope for what their chase card will be. Eight packs is also a solid number but because of the extra items, I'd always suggest going for the bigger bang with a booster box if you go back for a second helping of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest rather than another ETB. The rates are just too unpredictable for buying multiple of this item, but getting one is undoubtedly a must.

My hits in this box were okay. I left with two hits in the rare section, and humble hits at that. The holographic Articuno is beautiful and the Reshiram V is a terrific depiction of the fearsome, Fire-type Unova Dragon, but the hope is always for either a greater number of hits or, if not that, at least a Full Art. The Trainer Gallery came through, though, with a Character Super Rare Blaziken. While this was unfortunately for me also the only CSR that I hit in my booster box opening prior to this, it is still certainly a strong hit in just eight packs.

Overall, this is a must-have box for Pokémon TCG fans regardless of the hits. Get it for the collectible box and sleeves and consider any hits in the packs to be a bonus, with the overall experience just being a fun opening.

Thanks again to The Pokémon Company International and look forward to more openings right here.