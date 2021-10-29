Pokémon TCG: Fusion Strike Pre-release Promo Cards Revealed
Pokémon TCG was originally set to host pre-release events for their upcoming expansion, Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, this weekend. The events would have allowed players and collectors alike to purchase Build & Battle kits which include deck-building materials, one of four SWSH Black Star Promo cards exclusive to this product, and their first taste of Fusion Strike with four brand-new booster packs. However, The Pokémon Company International announced a delay in the release of the Build & Battle kits for Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, delaying the pre-release events until the following weekend, starting November 6th. Even while this goes on, pictures of the four SWSH Black Star Promos that can be found in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike Build & Battle kits have surfaced online. Let's take a look.
These new Black Star Promos from the Pokémon TCG include the following cards as originally revealed at PokéBeach:
- Oricorio
- Fire
- HP90
- Basic Pokemon
- Fusion Strike Battle Style
- Ability: Fervent Lesson: As long as this Pokemon is in play, your Fusion Strike Pokemon takes 20 less damage from your opponent's attacks. You can't apply more than 1 Fervent Lesson Ability per turn.
- Passionate Drop: Put 5 damage counters on your opponent's Pokemon in any way you like.
- Weakness: Water (x2) Resistance: none Retreat: 1
- Pyukumuku
- Water
- HP80
- Basic Pokemon
- Ability: Pyukumuku Fling: Once during your turn, if this card is in your hand, you may put this card on the bottom of your deck. Then, draw 1 card. You can't use more than 1 Pyukumuku Fling Ability during your turn.
- Knuckle: 50 damage.
- Weakness: Lightning (x2) Resistance: none Retreat: 1
- Deoxys
- Psychic
- HP120
- Basic Pokemon
- Fusion Strike, Single Strike, Rapid Strike Battle Style
- Photon Burst: 80+ damage. If this Pokemon has "Fusion Energy" attached to it, this attack does 80 more damage.
- Weakness: Darkness (x2) Resistance: Fighting (-30) Retreat: 1
- Latias
- Dragon
- HP120
- Basic Pokemon
- Fusion Strike Battle Style
- Ability: Red Assist Once during your turn, you may use this Ability. Attach a [P] from your hand to 1 of your Latios in play.
- Dynabarrier: 70 damage. During your opponent's next turn, prevent all damage done to this Pokemon by attacks from Pokemon VMAX.
- Weakness: None Resistance: None Retreat: 1