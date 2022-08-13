Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Klink Line

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with the Klink evolutionary line.

Klink is my favorite of the line, both as a Pokémon and also on these cards. Illustrator Kyoko Umemoto delivers a clear illustration of this Steel-type species of cartoon gears and panels. Klang gets the epic treatment by artist SATOSHI NAKAI, who illustrates this evolved Pokémon with a bright yellow background with an arc of energy swirling around it. This subtly gives the impression of quick and intense motion. Finally, the line culminates with Klinklang, which gets a bright and cartoony depiction by artist Akira Komayama. I like how this card places Klinklang in the unlikely setting of the ocean rather than leaning into the industrial vibe that a lot of cards from this line include.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.