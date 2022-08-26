Pokémon TCG Japan: Incandescent Arcana Preview: Kyogre

One of the most highly anticipated Pokémon TCG sets arriving in Japan this year has now been revealed. Incandescent Arcana is set for release on September 2nd, 2022, in Japan. Unlike the direct previous Japanese set, the Origin Forme Giratina-themed Lost Abyss that brought back the Lost Zone mechanic, this set will include Character Rares and Radiant Pokémon. Leading this set is the unusual but exciting Alolan Vulpix VSTAR, which follows the fun trend of Pikachu and Eevee Ultra Rares, where it's the cute and iconic form that gets the feature rather than the highest evolution. This set, along with the following main series Japanese set Paradigm Trigger, which will focus on Lugia, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era. Today, we continue our Incandescent Arcana previews with another holographic card.

The Legendary Pokémon Kyogre gets a holographic rare in Incandescent Arcana. Illustrated by artist Kouki Saitou, this holo shows this Water-type Legend of Hoenn flopping around (Are Kyogre too majestic to flop? Maybe thrashing is a better word) in the ocean, stirring up quite a choppy surfing situation. I like the use of color here in the sky, which seems touched with purple and golden hues, evoking a setting sun. This color palette works beautifully for the holographic style of the current Sword & Shield era, which shows up in thin, gleaming, rainbow lines running vertically through the card. While holo pulls aren't as coveted as they were back in the days when this card type was the highest rarity, I still think this one will be a cool pull.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Incandescent Arcana cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.