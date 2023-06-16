Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mew, pokemon, Pokémon Card 151, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Japan Limits Orders Of Today's Pokémon Card 152 Drop

Pokémon TCG Japan officially limits orders of today's Pokémon Card 152 release, making it print-to-order with a limit of one per customer.

The latest Pokémon TCG expansion has been released in Japan. The set, titled Pokémon Card 151, is an expansion based on the original 151 Pokémon introduced in the Kanto region. This expansion is set to be quite popular so Pokémon has decided to release the set on a print-to-order program, allowing a single box per customer to start.

Pokémon Card 151 is notable in that it will be the first time we have seen a new Kadabra card in 21 years. Kadabra has been absent from the Pokémon TCG ever since magician Uri Geller sued the company for Kadabra's design, which he felt was inspired by his spoon-bending technique. Just three years ago, Geller withdrew his complaint and publicly apologized to Pokémon fans for the limits that had been placed on the use of Kadabra due to this highly popularized lawsuit. Outside of the return of Kadabra, this expansion is interesting in that it will be in Pokédex order, where normal sets are ordered by type first and foremost. This set will be adapted this fall as the first special set of the Scarlet & Violet era for English-language collectors, but as of now, there is no way to tell what changes will be made to the as-of-yet untitled Pokémon Card 151 adaption in the States.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the third quarter of 2023:

Chien-Pao ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Chien-Pao SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Tinkaton ex Battle Deck (available July 7, 2023): Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.

Includes a Tinkaton SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99. Annihilape ex Box (available July 14, 2023): Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99

Includes an Annihilape ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Annihilape ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99 2023 Collector's Chest (available August 4, 2023): This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

This chest will retail for 29.99. It will include six booster packs and holographic versions of cards from Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved featuring the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Back to School Pencil Tin (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case.

This includes two booster packs and a Pikachu-themed pencil case. Back to School Eraser Blisters (available August 4, 2023): This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser.

This includes two booster packs and either a Lechonk or Smoliv eraser. Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames drop (available August 11, 2023): The third set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes with a Charmander SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with an Eevee SV Black Star Promo card, a three-pack blister with Houndstone SV Black Star Promo card, a single-pack blister with a Pawmi SV Black Star Promo card, and more.

