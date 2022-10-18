Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Lugia V Alt Art

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out what is very likely to be the chase card of both Paradigm Trigger and Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Artist kawayoo delivers a stunning card that shows Lugia swooping over a churning sea in the middle of a storm as a stunned onlooker takes in its Legendary glory. When the standard Lugia V by Mitsuhiro Arita dropped, the thought among fans was that the initial card was so stunning that the Alt Art would have trouble matching the quality of that card's artwork. I think, though, that both cards are uniquely stunning and that we may indeed have a $200+ chase card on our hands. Only time will tell, but this could be the Lost Origin Giratina or even Evolving Skies Umbreon (God forbid) of this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.