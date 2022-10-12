Pokémon TCG Japan: Paradigm Trigger Preview: Snover Line

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we continue our Paradigm Trigger previews by checking out the Snover evolutionary line from the set.

Illustrator sui contributes a Snover card that depicts a snowy terrain so cold that it seems that even the Ice-type Pokémon is shivering. Snover evolves then into Glalie, depicted by artist Scav in an effective sketchy style that sees the Pokémon amazed to observe a beautiful flower emerging from the icy ground. Finally, we get Snover's alternate evolution with Froslass, who is illustrated here by Taira Akitsu. Drawn in an anime style, this card sees Froslass hopping into a Pokémon battle prepared to let loose an intense Ice-type or Ghost-type attack.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.