Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: absol, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Raging Surf: Absol

Pokémon TCG Japan previews a new card from Shinji Kanda, which will appear in Raging Surf, featuring Absol on an Uncommon card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another card from this set.

This gorgeous illustration features Absol, as drawn by Shinji Kanda, which is an Uncommon card in Raging Surf. Shinji Kanda is a relative newcomer to the Pokémon TCG. They had a subtle but interesting initial contribution with two cards in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, Sawk, and Magmar, which showed a unique style that played with form and color in interesting, innovative ways. Kanda had our attention from the jump but blew expectations out of the water two sets later when they delivered the second-most valuable and coveted chase card of the entire Sword & Shield era: the Giratina V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!