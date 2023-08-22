Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mantyke, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan Previews Raging Surf: Mantyke

Pokémon TCG Japan shows off another Scarlet & Violet era Baby Pokémon appearance in Raging Surf with this new Mantyke card.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22nd, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which introduced Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It will be a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, our English-language Pokémon TCG set for August 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at look at another card from this set.

We have seen a resurgence of Baby Pokémon getting cards in the Scarlet & Violet era. Here, we have a Mantyke by miki kudo, which features Matine's pre-evolution joyously riding through a choppy sea as sailboats float around it. As a contributing artist, miki kudo has been around since the special XY-era set Generations. Recent memorable cards include the Charmander line of Illustration Rares set to appear in Scarlet & Violet – 151 and Galarian Meowth from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

