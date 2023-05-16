Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals Ex Starter Deck: Victini Ex We have yet another Pokémon TCG Japan reveal with an ex Starter Deck featuring the Fire/Psychic-type Mythical Pokémon, Victini ex.

A wave of Pokémon TCG ex Starter Decks are coming to Japan on July 7th, 2023. The ex Starter Decks will go for 550 yen and have not yet been revealed for English-language release. These will likely be brought into another Pokémon TCG expansion or even as SV Black Star Promos. The ex Starter Decks will include Decidueye ex, Clefable ex, Greninja ex, Vicitni ex, Houndoom ex, Melmetal ex, Miraidon ex, and Koraidon ex. There will also be two secret decks that have not yet been revealed. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in these decks. Today, let's take a look at one of the first cards revealed for these products featuring the Mythical from Unova… Victini.

I'm always quite excited for the Mythicals to get their major features in new eras. Victini had some solid cards during the Sword & Shield era, with a major feature in Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. This Fire/Psychic-type Mythical featured on multiple Ultra Rares though, including a Pokémon V from Sword & Shield base, a SWSH Black Star Promo V, and both a standard and Full Art V from Sword & Shield – Battle Styles. Sword & Shield – Battle Styles also saw the Pokémon get its best card from that era, the Victini VMAX. However, one thing that we didn't see Victini get during that Galar-themed era was an artwork-driven card. Other Mythicals got the full treatment, with Mew in particular getting two Alternate Arts, a Shiny Gold Secret Rare, and an Illustration Rare. Celebi got an Alternate Art as well, and Jirachi got a Radiant Pokémon card. I hope that this ex isn't the only major feature we get from Victini during the Scarlet & Violet era, as this Pokémon deserves more!

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.