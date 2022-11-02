Pokémon TCG Japan Reveals New Art Rares In VSTAR Universe

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at the newly revealed pack art and some of the Art Rares and Special Art Rares.

Here's what we can currently confirm about VSTAR Universe:

The pack art features Arceus, Origin Forme Dialga, Kricketune, Origin Forme Palkia, Hisuian Goodra, Hisuian Zoroark, Suicune, Altaria.

Art Rares revealed so far include Manaphy, Mew, Diancie, Absol, Altaria, Hisuian Goodra.

Special Art Rares include Mewtwo, Charizard, Zoroark, and Hisuian Samurott.

Previously leaked cards believed to be included in this set are Suicune V and Leafeon VSTAR Special Art Rares.

The Special Art Rare Charizard V and Charizard VMAX from the Charizard Ultra-Premium Collection are thought to be in this set, as the Charizard VSTAR pictured above confirmed for this set is the same card from the English-language UPC.

The numbered set has 172 cards but Secret Rares go up to at least 234, which is the current highest number that we are seeing.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.