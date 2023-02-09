Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Jacq & Team Star Grunt Pokémon TCG Japan kicks off the new Paldea-themed era with Scarlet ex which gives Full Art Trainer cards to Jacq & Team Star Grunt.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Scarlet ex.

In addition to Full Art Pokémon, Full Art Tera Pokémon, Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, and Gold Secret Rares, Full Art Trainers will continue to be part of Japan's Secret Rare sections into the Scarlet & Violet era. Scarlet ex features Full Arts for multiple Trainers, including Jacq, the biology teacher of Scarlet's Naranja Academy and Violet's Uva Academy, as well as Team Star Grunt. Team Star is Paldea's villainous team made up of delinquent students from the two versions of the academies who are known for tormenting other students.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCGright here at Bleeding Cool.