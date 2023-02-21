Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet Ex Preview: Starly Art Rare Pokémon TCG Japan has released Scarlet ex which opens up the potential for unevolved species like Starly to appear on Art Rare cards.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another Art Rare from Scarlet ex.

I like how Scarlet ex and Violet ex struck a nice balance of new Paldean species and classic species, giving Pokémon from older generations the chance to shine on these new art cards. While Starly has been in the hobby of appearing on cards for years, Art Rares are a new way to give unevolved species a chase card slot, so it's just so nice to see older and unlikely Pokémon getting the love early on. It's a very promising trend so early in this Paldea-themed era of cards. Artist saino misaki illustrates this Art Rare, which depicts a flock of Starly filling a tree in a beautiful and pastoral scene. Misaki is new to the hobby with their first credit showing up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may know their work from Mimikyu V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars or Mawile V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

