Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Dolliv & Arboliva Smoliv, Dolliv, & Arboliva make their Pokémon TCG debuts in Scarlet ex, the first of two Japanese Scarlet & Violet era expansions.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. The news hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Art Rares and Special Art Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see on SARs. Today, let's take a look at some new species getting their first cards in the Scarlet & Violet era.

Previously, I spotlighted the top-most Smoliv card by artist yuu. You can read that piece here. It turns out that this species is actually getting two cards in Scarlet ex, with the lower one coming from artist Shibuzoh.

Smoliv's middle-stage evolution, Dolliv, gets its first card from Mina Nakai, who has been with the Pokémon TCG since Generations from the XY era. Nakai also contributes a Lechonk to this set. Here is a Dex introduction to Dolliv:

Dolliv shares its tasty, fresh-scented oil with others. This species has coexisted with humans since times long gone. It basks in the sun to its heart's content until the fruits on its head ripen. After that, Dolliv departs from human settlements and goes on a journey.

The final evolution of this line, Arboliva, gets a holographic card from Kouki Saitou, who is responsible for the famous nine-card connecting illustration from Japan's VSTAR Universe and the International Crown Zenith. Arboliva's Dex entries are as such:

This calm Pokémon is very compassionate. It will share its delicious, nutrient-rich oil with weakened Pokémon. This Pokémon drives back enemies by launching its rich, aromatic oil at them with enough force to smash a boulder.

Nice! I can see that sense of delicate compassion in the artwork by TCG legend Saitou.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.