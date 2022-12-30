Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Great Tusk Ex

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at another Paradox Pokémon from the set.

Previously, we saw Iron Treads which is a distant future relative of Donphan in this set. We also get Great Tusk, which is a relative of Donphan from the distant past. Great Tusk's Dex entries read:

Sightings of this Pokémon have occurred in recent years. The name Great Tusk was taken from a creature listed in a certain book. This creature resembles a mysterious Pokémon that, according to a paranormal magazine, has lived since ancient times.

This card, like its Iron Treads counterpart, is illustrated by 5ban Graphics. Due to the style of ex cards we actually don't get a good look at this Pokémon's awesome design, so I'm hoping we get a great Full Art for it.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.