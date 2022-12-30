Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Magnemite Line

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023, that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at another Ultra Rare from the set.

Bit of a strange feature here with Magnezone considering we just got a strong Magnezone Ultra Rare feature in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, where saw this Pokémon get a V, VSTAR, Full Art V, and Rainbow Rare VSTAR. We first previewed an incomplete version of this card here. Now, we have the full line of Magnemite including a KIYOTAKA OSHIYAMA Magnemite showing the Pokémon looking cute and joyous, a painterly and detailed Magneton by Charizard VMAX Special Art Rare illustrator Shiburingaru, and of course the Magnezone ex by hncl. While I maintain that it's an odd feature, hncl's work on this Magnezone ex avoids the overused 3D style, making it the coolest-looking ex we've seen so far in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.