Pokémon TCG Japan: Scarlet & Violet Ex Preview: Pawmi

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at new species out of Paldea getting its first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance.

Violet ex will include the hobby's first Pawmi card, illustrated by Tika Matsuno. Matsuno has been active in the hobby since Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, where they contributed a stunning gorgeous Delcatty card that I remember as a personal favorite from that set. Other memorable Matsuno cards include the Snom waiting on a bench from Shining Fates that became a bit of a meme, the autumnal Ninetails from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and a series of Eeveelution cards that appeared as SWSH Black Star Promos in blister packs as well as the beautiful Vaporeon V Alternate Art from 2022's Premium Collections.

Pawmi is a new Electric-type Pokémon who evolves to Pawmot, who I think we can expect to see in this set. Take a look at this new species Dex entries:

It has underdeveloped electric sacs on its cheeks. These sacs can produce electricity only if Pawmi rubs them furiously with the pads on its forepaws. The pads of its paws are electricity-discharging organs. Pawmi fires electricity from its forepaws while standing unsteadily on its hind legs.

Pawmi is thought to be the latest Pikaclone, continuing the tradition of including a Pokémon like Pikachu in every generation. This includes an actual direct relation like Pichu from Johto but the group is mostly made up of similar but unrelated Pokémon like Plusle and Minun from Hoenn, Pachirisu from Sinnoh, Emolga from Unova, Dedenne from Kalos, Togedemaru from Alola, and Morpeko from Galar.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.