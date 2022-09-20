Pokémon TCG Japan Shows Off Park Art & Cards for Paradigm Trigger

Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed the pack art and cards for Paradigm Trigger, the final main series set of the Sword & Shield era. Paradigm Trigger is set for release on October 21st, 2022, in Japan. So far, we can confirm that this set focuses primarily on Lugia and contains a Lugia VSTAR, with the Galarian Legendaries Regidrago and Regieleki also appearing on the pack art. Regidrago will receive a VSTAR, while Regieleki will appear on a VMAX. In addition to the main set, there will also be promo packs given out with booster boxes that contain more cards, including a Lugia VSTAR with different art. This set, along with the direct previous Japanese set Incandescent Arcana which focused on Alolan Vulpix, will be the basis of the fourth and final English-language Sword & Shield set of 2022, which is expected to close out the era for international audiences. Today, we begin our Paradigm Trigger previews by debuting the pack art and the first look at the set.

As mentioned above, the pack art for Paradigm Trigger features the iconic Johto Legendary, Lugia. Along with Lugia are the two new Regis that the Sword & Shield DLCs added, the Electric-type Regieleki and the Dragon-type Regidrago. We also get a peek at Lugia VSTAR cards both from the main series set and the promo packs (the latter is stamped), a stunning Lugia V by Mitsuhiro Arita, and a Secret Rare Lugia V Full Art.

Other cards confirmed for this set include:

Unown V

Unown VSTAR

Unown V Full Art

Archen

Archeops

Morpeko

Dedenne

Pikachu

Togedemaru

Elgyem

Beeheeyem

Meditite

Medicham

Grove Tablet

Earth Tablet

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Paradigm Trigger cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.