Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard & Clay Burst Preview: Iono Deck Box Iono is the new breakout Trainer from Pokémon's Scarlet & Violet games, so even her Pokémon TCG Deck Boxes are selling out.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era were released on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, the final spotlight on these sets with some merchandise inspired by the ultimate chase card of Clay Burst.

This set of merchandise features Iono. Introduced in the Scarlet & Violet games, Iono is the Gym Leader of Levincia Gym where she specializes in Electric-type Pokémon. She is also a popular streamer and influencer in Paldea, which has made her quite popular among fans both fiction and in reality. Her Full Art from Clay Burst is going for quite a higher value than most cards of this type, and her Special Illustration Rare is far and away the biggest card of the Scarlet & Violet era so far, essentially making Clay Burst sell out immediately due to its popularity.

This Deck Box and card sleeve set features Iono with Bellibolt. These are also selling for above MSRP in the secondary market.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!