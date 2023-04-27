Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Full Art Pokémon Our spotlight on the newly released Pokémon TCG Japan expansion Snow Hazard continues with Full Art ex cards for Annihilape and more.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at more Full Art cards from this set.

Yesterday, we showed off the two Legendary Treasures of Ruin featured in this set that got the Full Art ex treatment. Now, we have three more species getting the same treatment. The new final evolution of the Mankey and Primeape line, Annihilape, gets a gorgeous Full Art ex with scarlet and violet colors appropriately enough from artist PLANETA Hiiragi. Artist Eske Yoshinob takes on Copperajah, a Galarian species that headed up Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, the second set of that era, who now gets this nod in the second set of the Scarlet & Violet era. Finally, the new Paldean species Squawkabilly gets a Full Art ex from artist PLANETA Mochizuki.

