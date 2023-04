Pokémon TCG Japan: Snow Hazard Preview: Orthworm Illustration Orthworm, a new Steel-type Pokémon from Paldea, gets an Illustration Rare in Pokémon TCG Japan's new Snow Hazard set.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare revealed for the set, which features Orthworm.

Orthworm is a new Steel-type species introduced in Scarlet & Violet. Here are its Dex entries:

When attacked, this Pokémon will wield the tendrils on its body like fists and pelt the opponent with a storm of punches. This Pokémon lives in arid deserts. It maintains its metal body by consuming iron from the soil.

Orthworm's Illustration Rare is drawn by OKACHEKE who has been with the hobby since Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign. OKACHEKE is best known for the SWSH Black Star Promo Flareon VMAX Alt Art, Alcremie Character Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, and Penny Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.