Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Deino Line The Dark-type Deino line culminates in a holographic rare Hydreigon in Triple Beat coming out of Pokémon TCG Japan in March 2023.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring the Deino line from Triplet Beat.

Triplet Beat doesn't just feature new Paldean species but instead will feature classics, including this Unova line of Dark/Dragon-type Pokémon: Deino, Zweilous, and Hydreigon. Deino is illustrated adorably gnawing on a tree root by Narumi Sato. Illustrator nagimiso handles Deino's evolution Zweilous who is depicted in front of the academy from the Scarlet & Violet games. The line culminates in a painterly Hydreigon illustrated by Teeziro. Hydreigon will be a holographic rare in Triplet Beat. Teeziro began contributing to the Pokémon TCG in Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and is best known for the Umbreon V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, Celebi V Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and Serperior V from Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.