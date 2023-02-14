Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Fuecoco Line Triple Beat is coming soon to Pokémon TCG Japan and it will include cards featuring Fuecoco, Crocalor, and Skeledirge from Paldea.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triple Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triple Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triple Beat. Today, we take a look at the Fuecoco line featured in this set.

Just like Sprigatito, Fuecoco gets two standard cards as well in the main portion of the set. Kagemaru Himeno illustrates the first Fuecoco card, which uses a bright and colorful style using 3D graphics reminiscent of a video game. Artist ryoma uratsuka takes on the second one for a more illustrative storybook style which depicts Fuecoco's tufts glowing due to its constantly leaking flame sac. (Listen, I didn't say it, it's right there in the Dex entry!) Fuecoco's evolution, Crocalor, is illustrated by Hitoshi Ariga, who shows the Pokémon chasing a Berry, similar to how the Fuecoco Art Rare showed Fuecoco in a grocery store preparing to munch an apple.

Fuecoco also gets an Art Rare, and its final evolution, Skeledirge, gets a Pokémon ex which we will spotlight in tomorrow's preview piece.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.