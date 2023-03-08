Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Lycanroc Ex The fan-favorite Lycanroc features on a Pokémon ex card in the new Pokémon TCG expansion coming to Japan this Friday: Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at another new Pokémon ex from Triplet Beat.

Today's new Lycanroc ex is illustrated by kawayoo, who shows even early on in the Scarlet & Violet era that this card type won't only feature that 3D style of art that we saw a lot in the first two sets out of Japan, Scarlet ex and Violet ex. Here, the Rock-type Lycanroc (shown as a Fighting-type in the TCG, as that typing groups in Fighting-, Rock-, and Ground-) is depicted in its Midnight Form. It'll be interesting to see if we end up getting a Special Art Rare using Lycanroc in this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.