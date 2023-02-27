Pokémon TCG Japan: Triple Beat Preview: Tinkatink Line The Tinkatink line gets its first cards in Pokémon TCG Japan's next set, Triple Beat, with the ultimate form of Tinkaton getting a holo.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be, in part, the basis for the as-of-yet untitled second Scarlet & Violet English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean species from Triplet Beat.

The Tinkatink line is introduced in the new Scarlet & Violet games. It includes the base form of the Fairy/Steel-type Tinkatink, its evolution Tinkatuff, and the final form of Tinkaton. Both evolutions retain the Fairy/Steel dual typing. Here are the new Dex entries for these species so we can get to know them better before their Pokémon TCG debut. We begin with Tinkatink:

It swings its handmade hammer around to protect itself, but the hammer is often stolen by Pokémon that eat metal. This Pokémon pounds iron scraps together to make a hammer. It will remake the hammer again and again until it's satisfied with the result.

We continue with Tinkatuff:

This Pokémon will attack groups of Pawniard and Bisharp, gathering metal from them in order to create a large and sturdy hammer. These Pokémon make their homes in piles of scrap metal. They test the strength of each other's hammers by smashing them together.

We conclude with Tinkaton:

This intelligent Pokémon has a very daring disposition. It knocks rocks into the sky with its hammer, aiming for flying Corviknight. The hammer tops 220 pounds, yet it gets swung around easily by Tinkaton as it steals whatever it pleases and carries its plunder back home.

The first Tinkatink card is illustrated by Pani Kobayashi, with Tinkatuff and Tinkaton credited to Akira Komayama and Kouki Saitou, respectively. Tinkaton will be a holographic rare in Triple Beat.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.