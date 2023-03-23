Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Falkner Full Art Falkner, the first Gym Leader encountered while playing the Generation Two games, appears on a Full Art in Pokémon TCG Japan's Triplet Beat.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

Falkner gets a Full Art Trainer Supporter in Triplet Beat. Falkner is the Gym Leader of Violet City Gym from the Johto region. His focus is Flying-type Pokémon, and he is known as the very first Gym Leader one encounters in Pokémon Gold and Silver. Falkner's Full Art card is illustrated by Ryuta Fuse. Fuse initially debuted in the Pokémon TCG in the expansion Sun & Moon – Cosmic Eclipse and has since drawn dozens of cards. This includes popular Full Art Trainers such as Nessa from Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage and Elesa's Sparkle from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.