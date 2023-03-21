Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Lycanroc Secret Rare A Full Art Lycanroc ex features as one of the Secret Rares in the newly released Pokémon TCG Japan set, Triplet Beat, on shelves now.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex, which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards from the Secret Rare section from Triplet Beat.

The Full Arts of Triplet Beat are revealed, with Lycanroc being one of the two lower key Full Art hits along with Paldean Clodsire ex. This is not because the Lycanroc ex Full Art isn't a good-looking card. Artist Ayaka Yoshida does a solid job matching a textured, flaming background to the warm colors of Midnight Form Lycanroc, creating a fiery vibe. However, Triplet Beat is just too stacked with hits. There is, of course, the Full Art Tera ex, of which we get one per set, featuring Dedenne. Then, the other Full Arts are the set mascots, including Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval. Nevertheless, Lycanroc has its fans who will surely be excited to pull this.

