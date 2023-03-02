Pokémon TCG Japan: Triplet Beat Preview: Paldean Wooper Art Rare Paldean Wooper features on an Art Rare in Triplet Beat illustrated by Miki Tanaka who has been with the Pokémon TCG since Fossil.

The first subset of the Scarlet & Violet era is arriving on March 10th in Japan. The subset, Triplet Beat, will largely focus on the Paldean Starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. In this expansion, all three Starters will get Art Rares, and their evolutions Meowscarada, Skeledirge, and Quaquaval will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex which was released in January 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Scarlet ex and Violet ex are the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023, so it follows that Triplet Beat will be in part the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldt English-language expansion set to release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Triplet Beat. Today, let's take a look at some more cards featuring new Paldean regional variant from Triplet Beat.

Paldean Wooper got its first-ever Pokémon TCG appearance earlier in this set, which also includes a Clodsire ex. Paldean Wooper gets a unique and quite strange Art Rare from artist Miki Tanaka. Tanaka depicts this Poison/Ground-type species (designated as Dark-type in the Pokémon TCG) sinking into wet marshland, which ties into its lore in the Scarlet & Violet games. Tanaka experiments with open space and minimalism here in a major way, but this artist is no newbie to the hobby. Tanaka has been contributing artwork since the early days of Fossil, with their first card being the Slowpoke from that set. Some of the more notable cards from Takana's library are Dark Magneton from Team Rocket, Igglybuff from Neo Discovery, Slowpoke & Psyduck GX Alt Art from Sun & Moon – Unified Minds, and Ditto Art Rare from Crown Zenith.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.