Pokémon TCG Japan: Violet Ex Preview: Professor Turo & Arven Pokémon TCG Japan introduces a new Professor & his son in Violet ex, one of the first two Scarlet & Violet era sets: Professor Turo & Arven.

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan has released two sets that kick off Generation Nine and bring Paldean Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG for the first time. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally on March 31, 2023. Starting with these sets, English-language versions of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese expansions, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. Scarlet ex and Violet ex also see the return of the original lowercase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We also now know that Illustrator Rares and Special Illustrator Rares, a card type that debuted in Crown Zenith, will return with this set, with ex cards being the mechanic we'll see depicted. Today, we take a look at another pair of Full Arts from Violet ex.

Professor Turo and Arven get Full Arts in Violet ex. Turo is the Paldean Pokémon Professor in Violet, and is the counterpart to Professor Sada in Scarlet. While they switch roles depending on which game you play, they are also canonically a couple, as Arven is their son. Arven is the protagonist's partner in the game during the Path of Legends story. With the exception of his Mabosstiff, Arven uses food-themed Pokémon when battling.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCGright here at Bleeding Cool.