Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blackout Protocol, indie games, Ocean Drive Studio

Blackout Protocol Confirmed To Have Steam Next Fest Demo

Ocean Drive Studio will give Blackout Protocol a free demo for Steam Next Fest before they release the game into Early Access.

Indie game developer and publisher Ocean Drive Studio confirmed they will release a Steam Next Fest demo for Blackout Protocol before it goes into Early Access. If you haven't seen this particular game yet, this is a top-down co-op shooter that's been merged with persistent roguelite elements, keeping you on your toes almost every minute as you attempt to clear everything in your path. You'll be able to team up with two friends and delve into the depths of a top-secret research facility, which happens to be taken over with all kinds of horrors from beyond our stars and from our nightmares. Will you be able to take control back or be swarmed to death? You can check out the latest trailer below, as well as info of what the game will be releasing below.

"Blackout Protocol invites action lovers to a frenetic roguelite twin-stick shooter where up to 3 players will collaborate to eradicate a very real menace. The agents will be deployed in a remote containment facility that went dark after an internal breach. Shoot your way through hordes of creatures and use data cubes, credits, and blueprints to upgrade your equipment at the next safe zone.. if you can reach it!"

Blackout Protocol Early Access Launch Content

4 characters, more will be added during the Early Access campaign.

5 levels: Parking Lot, Lobby, Office, Warehouse, Boss. More levels will be added during EA.

Reworked balancing for difficulty levels and party size. The balancing will continue to be tweaked based on players' feedback.

Fully voiced! (English only).

Changes and improvements requested by beta testers implemented.

Blackout Protocol Demo Content

4 characters (Boyscout, Beaker, Red, Scalpel).

13 unlockable primary weapons and 5 tactical equipment.

2 levels (Parking Lot & Lobby) out of the 5 that will be available at the Early Access launch. Every level is procedurally generated to keep each game unique.

3 tiers of Agent upgrades out of the 7 that will be available at Early Access.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!