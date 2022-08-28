Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Leaks: Leafeon VSTAR Alt Art

We are a long way from December, but time can't stop the leaks! We are beginning to see leaked images from Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large subset of chase cards. Among these chase cards are the cards currently leaking online, which include Alternate Art VSTARs. Alternate Art VSTARs have not yet been included in any sets, so this is certainly an interesting arrival. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at another Alternate Art VSTAR leak.

This is perhaps the most meaningful of all the VSTAR leaks coming from VSTAR Universe. Think about it. Think about how the Pokémon TCG has done the Eeveelutions throughout the Sword & Shield run. There are essentially two ways that I can see this going. We could get Alt Arts for every Eeveelutions as VSTARs. We could… but I don't think we will. I think, instead, we are going to get Alt Arts of every meaningful VSTAR released throughout this year. VSTARs launched with Leafeon and Glaceon promos, so I think it's safe to assume we will see this paired with a Glaceon VSTAR Alt Art. Otherwise, we have seen Mewtwo (the VSTAR mascot of Pokémon GO) get an Alt Art in this set and both Charizard and Arceus (the VSTAR mascots of Brilliant Stars) get Alt Art promos. I think we can assume that, at the very least, all of the major set mascot VSTARs and promo VSTARs will get Alt Arts. What do you think?

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.