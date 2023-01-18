Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Connecting Mareep Pokémon TCG Japan's latest set VSTAR Universe includes a Mareep Art Rare that connects to other basic Pokémon in a themed image.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

With today's card preview, we close out the spotlight on the nine-card Kouki Saitou illustration with the final card of this connecting piece. This Mareep appears in the bottom row of this three-row, three-column image. It should be placed directly below Turtwig and to the right of Poochyena to properly close out the image. The overall image includes Riolu, Swablu, and Duskull in the top row; Bidoof, Pikachu, and Turtwig in the middle row; and Paras, Poochyena, and, of course, this Mareep in the bottom row.

