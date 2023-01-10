Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Connecting Swablu Pokémon TCG Japan's VSTAR Universe set features a nine-card set-within-a-set of Art Rares that connect to make a single image.

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets, VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful, unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take at another Art Rare from VSTAR Universe.

This Swablu is part of a nine-card connecting set that closes out the standard Art Rare section of the set. This connecting set is illustrated by Kouki Saitou, who has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of Aquapolis. Saitou is credited on over 600 cards, and this nine-card set is a celebration of a decades-long career of his Pokémon TCG art.

Swablu is depicted by Saitou flying high over the icy mountains. The trees here are a beautiful touch as well, adding a bit of contrast to this card that lets Swablu's blue and white design, which blends with the blue sky and white mountain range, pop visually. This card does a terrific job of standing on its own, even though it is actually the centerpiece of the top row of this image, between the Riolu and the Duskull.

