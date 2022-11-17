Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Galarian Moltres

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been revealed. VSTAR Universe will drop in Japan this December and is thought to be the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is thought to be primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares, which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era, which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at an Art Rare from the set.

Damn! This sure is a funky Galarian Moltres, depicting the new Dark-type version of the Legendary Bird as… well, as the meme calls it: a Fire Chicken. This card, which depicts Galarian Moltres diving down toward a barren land, is illustrated by Shinji Kanda. Kanda is relatively new to the Pokémon TCG as of Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. Kanda previously illustrated many common and uncommon cards, but their top overall contribution to the hobby is the legendary Giratina V Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin which is currently going for hundreds of dollars.

