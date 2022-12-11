Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Hatterene VMAX SAR

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a Special Art Rare VMAX from the set.

Hatterene gets its VMAX in this set as we discussed in the last preview, with today's reveal being the Special Art Rare version of the card. This artwork is drawn by sui who has been contributing to the hobby since the early days of the Platinum – Arceus expansion. Notable cards from sui's past include Shiny Shinx from Platinum – Arceus, various Shinies from Hidden Fates including Shuppet and Rowlet, Vaporeon from Sun & Moon -Cosmic Eclipse, Mewtwo & Mew GX Alternate Art from SM Black Star Promos, and Sylveon VMAX Special Art Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include