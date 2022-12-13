Pokémon TCG Japan: VSTAR Universe Preview: Hisui Friends

After a few revealing leaks, Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set VSTAR Universe has finally been released. VSTAR Universe, which is available in Japan and locations that sell Japanese products, is the basis for the early 2023 English-language special set closing out the Sword & Shield era, Crown Zenith. Like previous special sets VMAX Climax and Shiny Star V, VSTAR Universe is primarily a reprint set with a large Secret Rare section of chase cards. Among these chase cards are what we initially thought were Alternate Art VSTARs, but which we can now reveal as a new card rarity entirely. Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed new Art Rares and Special Art Rares which riff on Character Rares and Alternate (or Special) Arts. Art Rares are Full Art cards without texture that paint a beautiful unique scene using Pokémon. They are essentially Character Rares without Trainers present. Then, Special Art Rares take the same concept and add the V or VSTAR mechanic. This set also includes Special Art Trainer Supporters and, for the first time ever, Gold Alternate Art VSTARs. It is expected that this will be the final set with Pokémon-V and VSTARs, as 2023 will see the launch of the Scarlet & Violet era which returns to the Pokémon ex mechanic. Today, let's take a look at a Full Art Trainer from the set.

Friends in Hisui continues the trend that began with Alola Friends (or "Friends in Alola") in Tag-Team GX All Stars, a Japanese set that was sadly never adapted into English. We saw Friends in Galar come to VMAX Climax in Japan which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subset running through the four main series Sword & Shield series releasing this year, with the card eventually ending up in Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest. Now, VSTAR Universe gets Friends in Sinnoh in honor of Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and this Friends in Hisui card in honor of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This card depicts Irida, Adaman, and playable protagonists Akari and Rei.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.