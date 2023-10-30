Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: aipom, Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar & Future Flash: Clay Aipom

Longtime Pokémon TCG contributing clay artist Yuka Morii delivers an Aipom Illustration Rare using her unique mixed media talents.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG Japan teases October 2023 expansion sets: Ancient Roar and Future Flash.

These sets will introduce new Future and Ancient Paradox Pokémon mechanics.

Illustration Rare Aipom card in Future Flash sculpted by longtime contributor Yuka Morii.

Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift set will be the English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Illustration Rare from Future Flash.

It's always fun to see what longtime contributor Yuka Morii will deliver to a Pokémon TCG set, and all the more exciting when she gets to play with the expanded border of an Illustration Rare. Morii sculpts and photographs this pair of Aipom, using her unique mixed media style of clay and photography to create one of the most unique cards in either set. Yuka Morii debuted in the Neo era of the Pokémon TCG. Her first-ever credit was in Neo Discovery, where she contributed three cards: Omanyte, Kabuto, Caterpie, and Corsola. Notably, Morii is the artist behind the first-ever Corsola card in the hobby.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!