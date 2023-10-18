Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Roaring Moon

Pokémon TCG Japan's Ancient Roar: Roaring Moon Illustration

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Ancient Roar features the set mascot, the Paradox Pokémon Roaring Moon, on a Special Illustration Rare ex.

Pokémon TCG Japan has begun teasing the October 2023 Scarlet & Violet-era sister sets. These two sets are the Roaring Moon-themed Ancient Roar and the Iron Valiant-themed Future Flash. Both sets hit shelves on October 27th, just one month after the Tera Garchomp-themed Raging Surf, which is also currently being teased. These expansions will introduce the new Future and Ancient mechanics, which refer to Paradox Pokémon. We have previously seen Paradox Pokémon like Iron Treads and Great Tusk in earlier Scarlet & Violet sets, but the Pokémon TCG has been mostly holding these special species back for this next wave of expansions. It has already been confirmed that these sets will pair with Raging Surf to make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at another Special Illustration Rare from Ancient Roar.

Roaring Moon is the set mascot of Ancient Roar, so this Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare may just be one of if not the top card of the set. Roaring Moon is a Paradox Pokémon and an ancient relative of Mega Salamence. Multiple other Paradox Pokémon that feature on cards in this set are drawn into the image, including Scream Tail, Brute Bonnet, Flutter Mane, and Slither Wing. This card is illustrated by Ryoto Murayama, who also drew the standard Scream Tail card from this set.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

