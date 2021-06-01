Looking Back At The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon Part 13

Let's take a trip through recent Pokémon TCG history. On February 3rd, 2017, the Pokémon TCG released the Sun & Moon base set that kicked off a whole new era of cards. Based on the Sun & Moon games, this expansion was the first to feature Alolan Pokémon. This set also introduced GX cards, which replaced the previous EX style of cards as both standard Ultra Rare pulls and Full Arts. This is also the set that revolutionized how Secret Rare cards are handled, drastically increasing the number of these special pulls from the previous XY era by introducing Rainbow Rare cards, which feature the GX cards in a textured card with a silvery, rainbow color palette. We continue our journey (which you can follow at the Sun & Moon tag) with the Rainbow Rares of the set. Note that, because the Rainbow Rares don't feature different base artwork than the Full Arts, this will touch on the value so that completionist collectors know what they're in for.

Nest Ball: Sun & Moon changed the idea of what a Secret Rare Trainer Item looks like. Previously, the XY era featured somewhat standard Trainer Item cards with Gold Borders. Here, we essentially get a Full Art version of the item, which is greatly enlarged and sparkles as if it is a Shiny Pokémon. The entire card is gold and textured here. The value of these are normally more heavily impacted by their use in the competitive game rather than collector's value, as these are generally seen by collectors as less desirable than Rainbow Rare Pokémon or even Full Art Trainer Supporters and Pokémon. With these, we'll talk more about market value here as there is little collector's interest outside of completionists. This one has a pretty standard market value, which is $9.43 as of this writing.

Rotom Dex: This is the least valuable Secret Rare in the set at a total market price of $5.38.

Switch: This is one of the two valuable Secret Rares in Sun & Moon, with a current market price of $32.66. This makes it, rather surprisingly, the fourth most valuable card in the set after Umbreon Rainbow Rare, Lillie Full Art, and Espeon Rainbow Rare. Though I am a completionist, I'd rather pull one of the former any time,

Ultra Ball: This is right below Switch in value as the fifth most valuable in the set at a current market price of $30.56.

Next time, we will continue with our spotlight on the Rainbow Rare cards of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon.