Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Legion Preview: Chandelure

Next month, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Legion. Though details are currently still coming out on Battle Legion, some theorize that this may be the basis for the English-language special set likely to come out in Fall 2022. On the other hand, some of its cards may see release through the Trainer Gallery subset running in main Sword & Shield sets as with Japan's VMAX Climax. Battle Legion has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth as well as new Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at one of the Character Cards: Chandelure.

The past few sets have finally righted old wrongs, giving Chandelure its due spotlight. Chandelure and, really, the entire Litwick line are some of the most underrated species and we're finally seeing the Pokémon TCG give them terrific hit cards. Chandelure had one of the best standard Pokémon-V in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with stunning artwork that captured the glow of its ghostly blue flames beautifully. It also featured on a Full Art V and a Rainbow Rare VMAX. I was a touch disappointed that we didn't get Chandelure as one of the Alternate Arts, but lo and behold, we now have something just as nice. Chandelure appears on this new Battle Legion Character Card, which uses coloring to terrific effect to accentuate this Ghost-type Pokémon's stunning design.

