Pokémon TCG Japan's Battle Region Preview: Hisuian Typhlosion

This week, the Pokémon TCG will release a special Japanese set titled Battle Region which is named after the Hisui region and its dangerous Pokémon. This is likely to be the basis, at least in part, for the next English-language set, Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance, coming in May 2022. Battle Region has been confirmed to feature the return of Shinies with a new card type: Sparkling Pokémon. It will also continue the VSTAR mechanic that debuted in January's Star Birth and will continue to feature Character Cards and Character Super Rares. Today, let's take a look at the Pokémon TCG debut of Hisuian Typhlosion.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, the recently released open-world RPG, introduced the Hisui Region of the past which is the ancient version of Sinnoh. There, some Pokémon evolved differently and have regional variant forms, such as the game's Starters: Rowlet, Oshawott, and Cyndaquil. Hisuan Typhlosion is the best of the new designs to me and you can really see the strengths of it more in the V than the VSTAR. The VSTAR is cool, but it's the V to me that really shines and shows this badass and spooky take on the original Johto Fire-type Starter. Of all the cards we have shown so far, these are likely to be two of the bigger hits, and we have yet to even show their Full Art or Rainbow Rare equivalents — that is, if the set will have them.

One more thing that I really appreciate about this set and, truly, most of Battle Region so far is that the Pokémon-V cards aren't using a 3D, computer-generated style by default. The Hisuian Starter evolutions all have a sort of illustrative, almost cardboard cutout vibe to them that makes them feel unique among Sword & Shield-era Ultra Rares.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Battle Region cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.